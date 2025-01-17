El Capitan Announces Special Tickets Available for “Captain America: Brave New World”

Alongside fan event screenings, guests can purchase character packs that include collectible merchandise alongside their ticket.

Tickets are now on sale for the newest Marvel film flying into the El Capitan.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are now on sale for the regular run of the film, along with two special fan event screenings.

is soaring into the El Capitan Theatre on February 14th. Tickets are now on sale for the regular run of the film, along with two special fan event screenings.

Two early screenings of the film will be held on February 13th at 4pm and 1030pm.

The special fan event screenings include special merchandise for each guest attending: Thursday, February 13th at 715pm – one Captain America Funko POP!, Captain America Tote Bag, popcorn tin with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential and lanyard Friday, February 14th at 715pm – one Captain America Tote Bag, Captain America Sipper, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential and lanyard

Military members who show a valid ID at any screening will also receive a special Limited Edition pin while supplies last.

Two separate “character packs” will also be available for purchase, each costing $80: Red Hulk Pack – one reserved seat, one Red Hulk popcorn totem with popcorn and one Red Hulk totem cup with fountain drink Captain America Pack – one reserved seat, one Captain America helmet popcorn container with popcorn and one Captain America drink vessel with fountain drink

A Cap’s Crew Bundle includes four tickets, four regular popcorns, and four fountain drinks for $125.

Tickets are now on sale for all showings, including sensory inclusive, open captioned, and spanish dubbed screenings.

You can pick up a ticket (or character pack) by heading to the El Capitan Theatre’s website

