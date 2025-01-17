El Capitan Announces Special Tickets Available for “Captain America: Brave New World”

Tickets are now on sale for the newest Marvel film flying into the El Capitan.
What’s Happening:
- Captain America: Brave New World is soaring into the El Capitan Theatre on February 14th.
- Tickets are now on sale for the regular run of the film, along with two special fan event screenings.
- Two early screenings of the film will be held on February 13th at 4pm and 1030pm.
- The special fan event screenings include special merchandise for each guest attending:
- Thursday, February 13th at 715pm – one Captain America Funko POP!, Captain America Tote Bag, popcorn tin with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential and lanyard
- Friday, February 14th at 715pm – one Captain America Tote Bag, Captain America Sipper, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential and lanyard
- Military members who show a valid ID at any screening will also receive a special Limited Edition pin while supplies last.
- Two separate “character packs” will also be available for purchase, each costing $80:
- Red Hulk Pack – one reserved seat, one Red Hulk popcorn totem with popcorn and one Red Hulk totem cup with fountain drink
- Captain America Pack – one reserved seat, one Captain America helmet popcorn container with popcorn and one Captain America drink vessel with fountain drink
- A Cap’s Crew Bundle includes four tickets, four regular popcorns, and four fountain drinks for $125.
- Tickets are now on sale for all showings, including sensory inclusive, open captioned, and spanish dubbed screenings.
- You can pick up a ticket (or character pack) by heading to the El Capitan Theatre’s website.
