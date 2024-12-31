New Promo Helps Build Excitement for Marvel’s Already Highly-Anticipated “Captain America: Brave New World”

We’re getting closer to the release of a highly-anticipated title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Captain America: Brave New World, with a new promo helping build up the hype.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios has released a new promo for the highly anticipated film, Captain America: Brave New World.
- In the promo, the tension between Sam Wilson’s Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) is palpable, before we get another tease of the latter transforming into the Red Hulk.
- We also hear a quote referencing that Sam Wilson is not Steve Rogers, reminding us that this film takes place in the MCU after the events of the Disney+ limited series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
- This promo comes shortly after another first look at the film (and also features some of the same footage) that also showed off our best look yet at Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) in action as the new Falcon, now that Sam has taken on the Captain America title. We first met Joaquin in the aforementioned series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
- In Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.
- Captain America: Brave New World arrives only in theaters on February 14th, 2025.
