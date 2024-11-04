Disney+ and Ex-Cricket Star Freddie Flintoff Team Up for New Documentary Following Life-Altering “Top Gear” Accident

After a near fatal car crash on Top Gear, the ex-cricket star and Disney are teaming up to document Flintoff’s life before the crash and his recovery.
- The Hollywood Reporter shares that Disney+ and Freddie Flintoff have teamed for an untitled documentary film.
- Produced by South Shore, the 90-minute documentary will explore Flintoff’s life and cricket career for England including his two Ashes series wins. It will also highlight his time as a presenter on A League of Their Own and BBC One’s Top Gear.
- In late 2022, Flintoff experienced a life-altering car accident while filming Top Gear that left him with severe facial injuries and broken ribs.
- The star received an $11.9 million financial settlement from BBC Studios. Shortly after the accident, Top Gear was canceled after over 40 years on BBC.
- Following the nearly fatal accident, Flintoff did not appear in public for a long time. He returned to screen this year with Field of Dreams, On Tour, where he shared “I genuinely should not be here after what happened.”
- Over the last year, Flintoff has allowed John Dower exclusive permission to document his life and recovery.
- The new documentary is executive produced by Andrew Mackenzie and Naiomi Templeton for South Shore, Freddie Flintoff, and Sean Doyle for Disney+.
- Back in 1998, Flintoff made his cricket debut becoming an integral part of England’s team. He would go on to serve as captain and vice-captain for the team.
- After retiring in 2009, Flintoff transitioned to TV appearances, where he would go on to win the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
