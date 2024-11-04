Disney+ and Ex-Cricket Star Freddie Flintoff Team Up for New Documentary Following Life-Altering “Top Gear” Accident

Flintoff began his cricket career in 1998 before transition to TV.

After a near fatal car crash on Top Gear, the ex-cricket star and Disney are teaming up to document Flintoff’s life before the crash and his recovery.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter Disney+

Produced by South Shore, the 90-minute documentary will explore Flintoff’s life and cricket career for England including his two Ashes series wins. It will also highlight his time as a presenter on A League of Their Own and BBC One’s Top Gear.

and BBC One’s In late 2022, Flintoff experienced a life-altering car accident while filming Top Gear that left him with severe facial injuries and broken ribs.

that left him with severe facial injuries and broken ribs. The star received an $11.9 million financial settlement from BBC Studios. Shortly after the accident, Top Gear was canceled after over 40 years on BBC.

was canceled after over 40 years on BBC. Following the nearly fatal accident, Flintoff did not appear in public for a long time. He returned to screen this year with Field of Dreams, On Tour, where he shared “I genuinely should not be here after what happened.”

where he shared “I genuinely should not be here after what happened.” Over the last year, Flintoff has allowed John Dower exclusive permission to document his life and recovery.

The new documentary is executive produced by Andrew Mackenzie and Naiomi Templeton for South Shore, Freddie Flintoff, and Sean Doyle for Disney+.

Back in 1998, Flintoff made his cricket debut becoming an integral part of England’s team. He would go on to serve as captain and vice-captain for the team.

After retiring in 2009, Flintoff transitioned to TV appearances, where he would go on to win the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

