Emotions And Profits Are Running High – “Inside Out 2” Takes Over The Global Box Office And Becomes The Top Grossing Movie of 2024 In The US

Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is taking the world by storm. In the film's second weekend at the box office, emotions and profits are running high.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline Inside Out 2 has grossed $545.1 million as of this morning Saturday June 22nd.

has grossed $545.1 million as of this morning Saturday June 22nd. Through Friday, with 44 international markets, the film has seen $259.4 million from overseas box offices including yesterday’s $32.7 million. It is expected that Mexico’s box office will surpass an impressive $50 million today.

In Latin America, the film has become the No. 1 movie of the year in just nine days, surpassing the entire lifetime of Inside Out.

In Italy, Inside Out 2 saw the biggest Friday opening for a Hollywood film ever raking in $9.3 million.

saw the biggest Friday opening for a Hollywood film ever raking in $9.3 million. In Europe, Middle East and Africa, the film saw a mere 26% decrease in ticket sales from last Friday.

Other markets, including Germany, saw an increase in ticket sales.

Friday added China, which opened with $2.6 million. As of today, and not included in the $545.1 million, China saw an additional $7 million in ticket sales and positive reactions throughout the country.

The top 5 international markets through friday include: Mexico ($49.3 million) UK ($21.6 million) South Korea ($20.1 million) Germany ($13.1 million) Argentina ($12.3 million)

According to Variety Inside Out 2 is now the top movie of 2024 in the US with an incredible $285.7 million in less than two weekends. This marks a huge success for both Disney/Pixar and movie theatres throughout the world.

