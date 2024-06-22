Emotions And Profits Are Running High – “Inside Out 2” Takes Over The Global Box Office And Becomes The Top Grossing Movie of 2024 In The US

Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is taking the world by storm. In the film's second weekend at the box office, emotions and profits are running high.

  • According to Deadline, Inside Out 2 has grossed $545.1 million as of this morning Saturday June 22nd.
  • Through Friday, with 44 international markets, the film has seen $259.4 million from overseas box offices including yesterday’s $32.7 million. It is expected that Mexico’s box office will surpass an impressive $50 million today.
  • In Latin America, the film has become the No. 1 movie of the year in just nine days, surpassing the entire lifetime of Inside Out.
  • In Italy, Inside Out 2 saw the biggest Friday opening for a Hollywood film ever raking in $9.3 million.
  • In Europe, Middle East and Africa, the film saw a mere 26% decrease in ticket sales from last Friday.
  • Other markets, including Germany, saw an increase in ticket sales.
  • Friday added China, which opened with $2.6 million. As of today, and not included in the $545.1 million, China saw an additional $7 million in ticket sales and positive reactions throughout the country.
  • The top 5 international markets through friday include:
    • Mexico ($49.3 million)
    • UK ($21.6 million)
    • South Korea ($20.1 million)
    • Germany ($13.1 million)
    • Argentina ($12.3 million)
  • According to Variety, Inside Out 2 is now the top movie of 2024 in the US with an incredible $285.7 million in less than two weekends. This marks a huge success for both Disney/Pixar and movie theatres throughout the world.

