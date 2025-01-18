Original Song “Show Them the Light” From “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” Hits Streaming

The "Lord of the Rings" parody is set to debut on January 21st.
Ahead of its premiere, Disney has released the new original song from the upcoming Kiff short Lore of the Ring Light.

What’s Happening:

  • Late last December, Disney Channel shared that the second special episode of Kiff would release on January 21st.
  • Titled Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light, the special is set to be a parody of Lord of the Rings and includes an original song.
  • Now fans can listen to the tune on music streaming services everywhere.
  • Featuring the cast of the hit Disney Channel animated series, “Show Them the Light” can be found on Spotify and Apple Music.
  • A trailer for the special gave fans an insight of what to expect. Instead of a ring, the characters will be searching for a magical ring light that promises fame and influence.
  • Principal Secretary is expected to mirror Gandalf in the special with Kiff taking on the role of a Hobbit.

  • All of Kiff season 1 as well as the Halloween special The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.

