Original Song “Show Them the Light” From “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light” Hits Streaming

Ahead of its premiere, Disney has released the new original song from the upcoming Kiff short Lore of the Ring Light.
- Late last December, Disney Channel shared that the second special episode of Kiff would release on January 21st.
- Titled Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light, the special is set to be a parody of Lord of the Rings and includes an original song.
- Now fans can listen to the tune on music streaming services everywhere.
- Featuring the cast of the hit Disney Channel animated series, “Show Them the Light” can be found on Spotify and Apple Music.
- A trailer for the special gave fans an insight of what to expect. Instead of a ring, the characters will be searching for a magical ring light that promises fame and influence.
- Principal Secretary is expected to mirror Gandalf in the special with Kiff taking on the role of a Hobbit.
- All of Kiff season 1 as well as the Halloween special The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.
