Marvel Comics Conjures Up Some New “Magik”

The fan-favorite mutant sets her solo series debut for January.

Expect some “Magik” when heading to comic stands this January.

What’s Happening:

The highly anticipated Magik solo series is coming soon from writer Ashley Allen and artist German Peralta.

Illyana Rasputina, the beloved mystic mutant, is heading out on her own with new allies and incredibly dark powers behind her.

After something ancient is awakened below the Alaskan ice, she’ll have to fight her own demons (literally and figuratively).

The Demon Crow is out for vengeance. Can Illyana fight back against the immense power placed against her?

Magik #1 goes on sale on January 8th.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Ashley Allen: “Illyana is such an interesting protagonist. She’s a woman who’s gone through a dark past but refuses to let that stop her from doing good in the world. I believe the desire to leave the world a better place than before resonates with a lot of fans (myself included). While she’s snarky and has some walls up, she’s ultimately a sweetheart who loves her friends and family deeply. Since we are talking comics, I’d be remiss to not also discuss the visual elements of storytelling. Illyana’s powerset has so many great opportunities for cool visual moments that we can really have shine in a solo series. Her spells, her mutant ability to teleport through space and time, and, of course, her Soulsword. Who doesn’t love a woman with a sword?”

