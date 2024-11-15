Marvel Comics to Reunite the Original Thunderbolts in “Thunderbolts: Doomstrike”

Marvel has announced a new Thunderbolts limited series as a part of their One World Under Doom storyline.

Marvel Comic News:

Throughout 2025, Marvel’s new One World Under Doom core title officially takes over.

core title officially takes over. Doctor Doom will rise to glory and commence his reign affecting the entire Marvel Universe, ushering in new tie-in stories.

Announced on Thursday, Marvel Comics will assemble one of their most iconic superhero teams this February in Thunderbolts: Doomstrike.

The new five issue limited series is written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and illustrated by Tommaso Bianchi.

Bucky Barnes, in an attempt to takedown the world’s most dangerous villains, recently assembled a team of heavy hitters. Unfortunately for him, his efforts aided Doom in his rise to power. In an attempt to rid himself of guilt, Bucky will attempt to challenge Doom’s authority and be a part of the resistance.

Reuniting the original members of the Thunderbolts, Moonstone, Atlas, Fixer, and more are recruited by Doom and will go head-to-head against Bucky and his crew.

The series also stars Black Widow

Writers Kelly and Lanzing shared "We can't wait for folks to see what Ryan and company have planned for One World Under Doom – a Marvel event with brains, heart, and incredible scope. The Thunderbolts are a crucial part of the puzzle: this is the story of what happens when heroes openly oppose Doom… and how they'll have to learn to fight differently if they're ever to make a difference. With returning characters and storylines we've been building since our run on Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty , plus new and returning Thunderbolts from all eras, Thunderbolts: Doomstrike is a whole new take on Marvel's messiest, meanest superteam – a story about fighting the power, even if it costs you everything."

Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 hits shelves on February 19th and is available for preorder at comic shops everywhere. Additionally, the Thunderbolts will make their MCU debut this may in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*.

hits shelves on February 19th and is available for preorder at comic shops everywhere. Additionally, the Thunderbolts will make their MCU debut this may in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.

