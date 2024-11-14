New “Red Hulk” Ongoing Series to Smash into Comic Shops this February

The comic series premieres just after the character's MCU debut in "Captain America: Brave New World."

As a tie-in to Marvel’s new One World Under Doom core title, the comic company will debut a new Red Hulk ongoing series.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a new Red Hulk ongoing series that will premiere this February.

ongoing series that will premiere this February. The series stars Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross as he re-transforms back into the infamous supervillain.

Red Hulk , written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, arrives just after the character’s highly anticipated MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World . The film hits theaters on February 14th.

, written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, arrives just after the character’s highly anticipated MCU debut in . The film hits theaters on February 14th. The first issue begins when Doctor Doom imprisons Ross in Latveria. Keeping him hostage to gain access to his military knowledge, Ross’ will have to resort to transforming into Red Hulk to take down Doom’s Kingdom from the inside.

Red Hulk will also see appearances from Machine Man, Deathlok and more.

will also see appearances from Machine Man, Deathlok and more. Percy shared “"So I proposed a story in which Ross would be kidnapped by Doom and forced into a ‘Think Tank’ prison in which he would test out various war-time scenarios. That's where we begin: in a book that does not give you a second to breathe. It moves and moves and moves with constant action and tension.”

Red Hulk #1 will be released on February 26th, 2025. The issue is available for preorder at comic shops everywhere.

Read More Marvel: