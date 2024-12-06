Experience Pandora Like Never Before in Mincraft’s New Avatar: Rites of Passage DLC

When Avatar was released in 2009, the world was overtaken by the beauty of Pandora. The fantastical bioluminescent paradise became so beloved that we now have theme park lands, video games, and several movies on the way that will allow fans to step farther into the James Cameron creation. Available now, experience your own story on Pandora in Minecraft’s Avatar: Rites of Passage DLC.

Oel Ngati Kameie:

Minecraft is inviting players to step into the world and traditions of the Na’vi in their new Avatar: Rites of Passage DLC pack.

Available now, the popular video game has recreated the bioluminescent beauty of Pandora in their stylized, pixelated form.

In this adventurous add-on, venture into the iconic wilderness of the Avatar film series, where players will be invited to roam and explore the plants and creatures that inhabit the rainforests of Pandora. While you may be in awe of the overwhelming beauty of the inhabitable moon, there’s plenty of adventure waiting for you throughout.

Starting out your journey as a young Na’vi, it’s time for you to complete your Omatikayan Rites of Passage. The challenges are a way to prove to your clan that you are ready to protect and provide.

However, your father is also struggling with a life-threatening illness.

You’ll need to head out into Pandora’s ruthlessly beautiful forests to find a cure and learn necessary survival skills to complete your Rites of Passage.

As you journey away from your Hometree, you’ll quickly need to locate edible plants and learn how to hunt with your Na’vi bow.

Around any corner, a viperwolf or other types of hostile creatures may be waiting for you.

But within the need for survival, beauty and connection wait for you.

Throughout your adventure, you’ll be able to tame a direhorse, connect with the Spirit Tree and so much more.

And, of course, as you work your way through the Omatikayan Rites of Passage, your grand finale will find you atop the Hallelujah mountains as you must bond with an Ikran. The dangerous task will require both you and the Ikran to choose each other, as Ikrans only bond once in their lifetime.

If you complete this challenge and prove you are ready to become an Omatikaya warrior, you’ll be able to soar from the floating mountains through the lush landscapes of the otherworldly Pandora.

The Avatar: Rites of Passage DLC will run players 1510 Minecoins, which equates to around $10. For those looking to purchase the exciting DLC pack, you can pick it up here

For Disney Parks fans, another Avatar-experience is on the horizon for Disneyland Resort Disney California Adventure

While Disneyland’s Pandora experience isn’t expected to open for several years, Minecraft’s new DLC is a great way to step into the gorgeous and incomparable world of Avatar.

