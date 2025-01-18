“Captain America: Brave New World” — AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Alamo Drafthouse Announce Merchandise and Concession Offerings for the Latest MCU Entry

We are less than a month away from the first Sam Wilson headlining Marvel Cinematic Universe film. To celebrate, many major theater chains are announcing all of their exciting merchandise and concession offerings for Captain America: Brave New World.

Exciting things are afoot as movie theaters prepare to welcome moviegoers back into the world of Marvel with Captain America: Brave New World.

For the first time in 9 years, Captain America will headline his own MCU film, and is the first to center on Sam Wilson’s Cap. Starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, Sam Wilson, AKA the newly promoted Captain America, will meet up with the freshly elected President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. When the meeting goes awry, Wilson will find himself caught up in an international incident. It’ll be up to Cap to figure out who the mysterious leader behind the attack is and keep the President’s red hot temper under control.

Brave New World will also see the MCU debut of Red Hulk.

After the success of the hilarious Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn buckets, sippers, and souvenirs, AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and Alamo Drafthouse are preparing for the next entry into the MCU by sharing some of their superhero offerings prior to the film's February 14th release date.

Let's take a look!

AMC Theatres

AMC has several exciting offerings for those preparing to see Falcon step into his theatrical debut as Captain America. For those heading to the Thursday premiere on February 13th in IMAX, you’ll be offered a free keychain designed to look like Cap’s iconic Vibranium shield.

For those looking to pick up a snack-filled souvenir, AMC is offering a Captain America sipper and a shield-shaped popcorn bucket. The latter is also collapsable, making it a great decoration for MCU fans.

Pick up your 🥤 and collapsible shield 🍿 collectible when you experience Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmerica: Brave New World at #AMCTheatres on 2/14! https://t.co/AnfkO8pRU7 pic.twitter.com/8LoEq5mdL2 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) January 17, 2025

For those looking to indulge in some delicious snacks with their favorite sidekick, the Captain America: Brave New World Snack Pack is perfect for you. The bundle varies by price per location and includes a large popcorn, 2 candies, and 2 large drinks. Don’t forget to try their limited time soda offerings with Fanta Red Hulk Smash and Barq’s Sparkling Shield Creme Soda.

For those looking for a more unique take on the classic movie theater treat, the Firecracker Crunch Gourmet Popcorn is a great way to snack like Cap. Coated in white fudge and red, white, and blue popping candy, this bold offering is a perfect way to celebrate the latest entry into the Captain America film series.

Regal

Regal is also back to offer a unique take on the popcorn bucket. With two designs, fans can pick up the Winged Shield Bucket or the Red Hulk Bust popcorn containers.

For those looking to enjoy a drink while savoring their salty snack, Regal is also offering a Captain America Collectible Combo. Including a tin popcorn bucket and character-topped sippers, this is a perfect way to enjoy the upcoming MCU flick.

Continuing their celebration of the film’s main characters, fans will find Captain America: Brave New World Funko POP! Figures available at select theater locations.

For those looking for a more elevated snacking experience, Regal has you covered with limited time themed concessions. Don’t miss out on the red, white and blue colored Shield Crunch caramel popcorn, the Freedom Fire Bites spicy popcorn chicken, or their Raging Red Cherry and True Blue Raspberry Icees.

Superfans planning on seeing the film in Screen X during the film’s Thursday night premiere will receive an exclusive collectible pin, while supplies last.

Regal Members who happen to play Marvel Rivals, buy tickets before February 17th to receive an exclusive digital bundle in the game that includes a spray, nameplate, and mystery costume.

Cinemark

On Instagram, Cinemark has shared an exciting lineup of merchandise heading to theaters soon. While the theater company will be offering some standard Captain America: Brave New World items that can be found elsewhere, the chain is showcasing a few incredible and exclusive collectibles that are sure to enhance your theater going experience. What I expect to be the most popular item, the Shield Popcorn Bucket does it all. While not included in the name, the themed tin comes with a shield cup attachment, making for an ultimate arsenal of movie theater snacks. You’ll also be able to pick up their Gripper Shield Cup sipper. Cinemark is also offering a Helmet Popcorn Contain, a Red Hulk Popcorn Tub, a Red Hulk Totem Cup, and more! Check out their full list below:

Alamo Drafthouse

For those needing a little liquid courage to watch Sam Wilson standoff against Red Hulk, Alamo Drafthouse has the perfect souvenir for you. When purchasing tickets for the MCU theatrical event, moviegoers can pre-order the chain’s limited-edition Captain America: Brave New World Pint Glass. The exclusive collectible was designed by artist César Moreno and is only available in limited quantities. You won’t want to miss out on this one.

Excitement is really starting to ramp up for Captain America: Brave New World. Don’t forget to grab tickets

