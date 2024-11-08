Video: Watch a Live Performance of “Circle of Life” and see Barry Jenkins Discuss “Mufasa: The Lion King” at D23 Brazil

The film’s director spoke about working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on new songs while an old favorite also got the spotlight.

At D23 Brazil today, the big showcase of Disney’s upcoming films included a live performance of “Circle of Life” tied to the impending release of Mufasa: The Lion King.

What Happened:

D23 Brazil kicked off its showcase of Disney films with a performance by Carlos Junior (aka Ca Ju) of the iconic song "Circle of Life" from the original The Lion King .

. Though the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King features new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Circle of Life” (composed by Elton John, with lyrics by Tim Rice) will once again be heard in the prequel film.

Along with the debut of the final trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King , Mufasa director Barry Jenkins also spoke at D23 Brazil, discussing his deep connection to The Lion King and how he related Mufasa to his own life.

, director Barry Jenkins also spoke at D23 Brazil, discussing his deep connection to The and how he related to his own life. Jenkins also spoke about collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the film.

You can check out Jenkins discussing the film in the video below.

More from D23 Brazil:

Be sure to follow our D23 Brazil tag for all the announcements from the Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Animation showcase!