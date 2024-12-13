Plus, see an excerpt from one of the film’s musical numbers.

D23 have posted a new D23 Inside Disney look at the Mufasa: The Lion King, providing an overview of the new film via interviews with many members of the cast and creative team, plus an exclusive new clip.

What’s Happening:

team, including Anika Noni Rose (“Afia”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Taka”) & Tiffany Boone (“Sarabi”) and the film’s director, Barry Jenkins. In addition, there are red carpet interviews from the film’s recent Hollywood premiere with Aaron Pierre (“Mufasa”), Billy Eichner (“Timon”), Seth Rogan (“Pumbaa”), Lebo M (Music and Vocal Performances), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Music and Original Songs) and Keith David (“Masego”).

Finally, it all wraps up with an exclusive clip from Mufasa, featuring part of the song “I Always Wanted a Brother,” performed by Mufasa and Taka – who will one day be known as Scar – and showing the bond these two have early in their life.

About Mufasa: The Lion King:

The upcoming film will explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. In it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala.

Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

stars Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Moana Encanto Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters December 20th, 2024.

