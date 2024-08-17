Interview: Laughing Place Sits Down with “OceanXplorers” Stars Eric Stackpole and Aldo Kane

Ahead of the series’ premiere, Laughing Place had the chance to sit down with two of the National Geographic show’s team.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place had the chance to sit down with Erix Stackpole and Aldo Kane from National Geographic’s OceanXplorers.
- The new six-part series will take viewers into OceanX’s scientific research vessel, the OceanXplorer, as it traverses the unknown depths of the ocean.
- In the interview, Stackpole (Ocean Technology Innovator) and Kane (Ex-Royal Marine, Special Ops) shared how they were selected for the series, moments viewers can look forward to, and the cutting edge technology used.
- From producer James Cameron, OceanXplorer’s premieres on August 18th on National Geographic and August 19th on Disney and Hulu.
- You can view the full 10-minute interview below:
Read More: