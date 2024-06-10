Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Inside Out 2”

It’s time to head back inside Riley’s mind. Inside Out 2 is hitting theaters on June 14th, but a select few have already been able to see the film and are sharing their thoughts on social media.
It seems that Inside Out 2 is a worthy sequel to a beloved and smart film.
Some have highlighted how the film is quite “powerful”, leaving viewers moved by Riley’s next chapter.
While they still found it enjoyable, a few cited the lack of an equitable emotional punch compared to the first film.
Above all, these early viewers fell in love with the return to Headquarters and the new emotions.
Inside Out 2 hits theaters June 14th.
