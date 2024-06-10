Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Inside Out 2”

It’s time to head back inside Riley’s mind. Inside Out 2 is hitting theaters on June 14th, but a select few have already been able to see the film and are sharing their thoughts on social media.

It seems that Inside Out 2 is a worthy sequel to a beloved and smart film.

#InsideOut2 heralds Pixar back to top form. Everything from animation to story and the introduction of Anxiety, Envy and Embarrassment make this one of the best sequels in ages. Filled with great laughs, plenty of easter eggs and lots of emotion. This is animated perfection. pic.twitter.com/U4dKmhHHLg — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 11, 2024

#InsideOut2 is magical, emotional and visually stunning. They really managed to reach the high levels of its predecessor.



The film has a huge heart and the new characters add the perfect touch to it. Maya Hawke is a massive standout.



Full review on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/v6roy6ZeB4 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) June 11, 2024

Some have highlighted how the film is quite “powerful”, leaving viewers moved by Riley’s next chapter.

#InsideOut2 is ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTFUL and one of the most POWERFUL @Pixar films ever made. A beautifully crafted and emotionally mature sequel that stands side by side with the original. Maya Hawke is UNFORGETTABLE as Anxiety and steals the show. A MUST WATCH for all ages! pic.twitter.com/JrEbZmLWYP — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) June 11, 2024

I saw INSIDE OUT 2!



It’s full of laughs, tears & cheers. #InsideOut2 is the rare film that truly resonates across all ages; laugh out loud funny & tear inducingly sweet.



Watch it with a loved one because it’s an experience that must be shared. #InsideOut #Pixar @Pixar pic.twitter.com/sNERO4zLj8 — POC Culture (@POCculture) June 11, 2024

While they still found it enjoyable, a few cited the lack of an equitable emotional punch compared to the first film.

No need to be anxious about Inside Out 2. The Pixar sequel approaches growing up in the same funny, inventive and affecting way as the first movie. It doesn't hit quite as hard emotionally (no "take her to the moon" moment), but it delivers a relatable message in a winning way. pic.twitter.com/HRGUvhT7wa — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) June 11, 2024

Inside Out 2 is quite fantastic.



It didn’t hit the same emotional depth of the first but, much like Riley, it has matured and gotten bigger. The new emotions are fantastic, especially Anxiety. Great sentiments for kids and parents to feel, all with an engaging pace.



Loved it. pic.twitter.com/RgKDqOONmK — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 11, 2024

Above all, these early viewers fell in love with the return to Headquarters and the new emotions.

Pixar knocks it out of the park with INSIDE OUT 2, introducing remarkable new characters like the relatable and multi-dimensional Anxiety, alongside Disgust and Embarrassment. This unforgettable cinematic experience not only entertains but also elevates our self-awareness and… pic.twitter.com/S2kt6lTUfJ — Landon Johnson (@LandonHJohnson) June 11, 2024

Inside Out 2 hits theaters June 14th.

