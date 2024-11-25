Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Moana 2”

Check out what moviegoers are saying about the animated sequel to 2016's "Moana."

Early screenings of Moana 2 have begun ahead of the Disney Animation film’s November 27th theatrical debut. Last week, the sequel to 2016’s Moana held its world premiere at Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Kapolei, Hawaii. Now as audiences begin to return to Motunui, early reactions to the upcoming film have started pouring in on social media allowing a glimpse at what fans can expect to see later this week.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying about Moana 2, starting with us!

#Moana2 is about as perfect a sequel as fans could ask for. Great plot, fun pacing, catchy music, resonant new characters, and the right amount of fan-service without being a retread. pic.twitter.com/tVkdXAnHGh — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 25, 2024

Many viewers of the sequel note that the film has set up a continuation of Moana’s adventures. Whether that be through a third film or a Disney+ series, Disney Animation has given fans plenty of new characters and places to explore on screen.

MOANA 2- can I get a Chee Hoo? It’s an exciting, funny, & heartfelt continuation of Moana’s story. Lil Sis is going to steal the show. Kakamora action! Maui, Moana, & Mini Maui (love him) still make a great team. I’m excited 2 see where it goes bc the story is not over 👀 #moana2 pic.twitter.com/CEOuA87d2E — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) November 25, 2024

Regardless of that excitement, many viewers have noted that the absence of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music is noticeable throughout Moana 2, while others felt the story wasn’t as strong as the original film’s. Regardless of some disappointments, the chemistry of Moana and Maui were highlighted as reasons the film was a worthy sequel.

MOANA 2 is one giant set up for an adventure into what will surely be a story of lots of new characters and lands to explore (on Disney+ I’m sure). The story isn’t nearly as heartwarming as the first but Lil Sis and the other new characters made it fun. #Moana2 — Meghan Cooper (@JaMonkey) November 25, 2024

#Moana2 doesn’t reach the same heights as its predecessor, mostly due to the obvious absence of Lin Manuel Miranda and the addition of dull side characters that add nothing. However, the original spirit and chemistry of Moana and Maui remains making for an enjoyable ride. pic.twitter.com/koZB7BGHJ2 — Freddie Deighton (@TheREALFreddieD) November 25, 2024

#Moana2 fails to reach the emotional heights of the original, with a story that doesn’t find itself until the third act.



The new characters are a delight, with Simea being the cutest addition to this roster. Auli’i delivers another powerful performance as Moana, with Dwayne… pic.twitter.com/h5fQPYuHjN — Chris 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) November 25, 2024

On the other hand, many viewers actually adore the new music, finding the new sound for the film complimentary to the higher stakes story. Some have even praised the film as one of Disney’s strongest sequels.

#Moana2 is an astonishing sequel that isn't afraid to raise the stakes.



Maui & Moana's chemistry never gets old and their banters are hilarious & emotional!



The story is moving & the soundtrack is BREATHTAKING! The mid-credits scene 😱 @TheDirect pic.twitter.com/goGEPHOowM — Aeron Eclarinal – The Direct (@aeronchino) November 23, 2024

#Moana2 is one of the strongest sequels Disney has produced. Was baffled by their original decision to make this a TV show when it is so clearly a story begging for the big screen. And although Lin-Manuel’s absence is felt, there are still some banging songs on the soundtrack. — Ben Skinner (@skinnerb86) November 24, 2024

As the social media tide begins to rise, it is clear that Disney Animation’s upcoming film still carries the magic of the first film. While Moana 2 might not be receiving unequivocal praise, the upcoming sequel is sure to be a perfect family event over the holiday weekend.

Moana 2 premieres November 27th only in Theaters.

Read More Moana 2: