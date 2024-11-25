Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Moana 2”

Early screenings of Moana 2 have begun ahead of the Disney Animation film’s November 27th theatrical debut. Last week, the sequel to 2016’s Moana held its world premiere at Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Kapolei, Hawaii. Now as audiences begin to return to Motunui, early reactions to the upcoming film have started pouring in on social media allowing a glimpse at what fans can expect to see later this week.
Let’s take a look at what people are saying about Moana 2, starting with us!
Many viewers of the sequel note that the film has set up a continuation of Moana’s adventures. Whether that be through a third film or a Disney+ series, Disney Animation has given fans plenty of new characters and places to explore on screen.
Regardless of that excitement, many viewers have noted that the absence of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music is noticeable throughout Moana 2, while others felt the story wasn’t as strong as the original film’s. Regardless of some disappointments, the chemistry of Moana and Maui were highlighted as reasons the film was a worthy sequel.
On the other hand, many viewers actually adore the new music, finding the new sound for the film complimentary to the higher stakes story. Some have even praised the film as one of Disney’s strongest sequels.
As the social media tide begins to rise, it is clear that Disney Animation’s upcoming film still carries the magic of the first film. While Moana 2 might not be receiving unequivocal praise, the upcoming sequel is sure to be a perfect family event over the holiday weekend.
Moana 2 premieres November 27th only in Theaters.
Read More Moana 2: