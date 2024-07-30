“Renegade Nell” Canceled After One Season on Disney+

According to TV Line, Disney+ has canceled the UK drama Renegade Nell after its first season.

What's Happening:

A spokesperson for Disney+ confirmed in a statement, "Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We're incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor. We'd like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future."

, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor. We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future.” All nine episodes debuted on March 29th.

Cast:

Louisa Harland

Nick Mohammed

Joely Richardson

Adrian Lester

Craig Parkinson

Florence Keen

Frank Dillane

Alice Kremelberg

Jake Dunn

Pip Torrens

Bo Bragason

Jodhi May

Iz Hesketh

Ashna Rabheru

Enyi Okoronkwo