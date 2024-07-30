“Renegade Nell” Canceled After One Season on Disney+

According to TV Line, Disney+ has canceled the UK drama Renegade Nell after its first season.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ has canceled Renegade Nell after one season.
- A spokesperson for Disney+ confirmed in a statement, “Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor. We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future.”
- All nine episodes debuted on March 29th.
Cast:
- Louisa Harland
- Nick Mohammed
- Joely Richardson
- Adrian Lester
- Craig Parkinson
- Florence Keen
- Frank Dillane
- Alice Kremelberg
- Jake Dunn
- Pip Torrens
- Bo Bragason
- Jodhi May
- Iz Hesketh
- Ashna Rabheru
- Enyi Okoronkwo
