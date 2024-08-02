“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Debut New Dino-Webs Storyline

Dino-Webs have entered the world of Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
What’s Happening:
- The hit Disney Jr. show Spidey and His Amazing Friends kicked off their new Dino-Webs story arc this morning with a brand new episode.
- These Dino-Web-centric episodes will be sprinkled throughout the rest of season 3.
- Also, as part of the new storyline, a complimentary line of toys have been released by Disney Consumer Products.
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends can be seen daily on Disney Jr. and is streaming on Disney+.
