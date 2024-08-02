“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Debut New Dino-Webs Storyline

Dino-Webs have entered the world of Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

What’s Happening:

The hit Disney Jr. show Spidey and His Amazing Friends kicked off their new Dino-Webs story arc this morning with a brand new episode.

These Dino-Web-centric episodes will be sprinkled throughout the rest of season 3.

Also, as part of the new storyline, a complimentary line of toys have been released by Disney Consumer Products.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends can be seen daily on Disney Jr. and is streaming on Disney+

