“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Debut New Dino-Webs Storyline

Dino-Webs have entered the world of Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

What’s Happening:

  • The hit Disney Jr. show Spidey and His Amazing Friends kicked off their new Dino-Webs story arc this morning with a brand new episode.

  • These Dino-Web-centric episodes will be sprinkled throughout the rest of season 3.

  • Also, as part of the new storyline, a complimentary line of toys have been released by Disney Consumer Products.

  • Spidey and His Amazing Friends can be seen daily on Disney Jr. and is streaming on Disney+.

