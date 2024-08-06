Happy International Cat Day — Celebrate the Holiday Early with a Sneak Peak of “SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures”

Disney Jr. is celebrating International Cat Day. While the holiday isn’t until Thursday, the network couldn’t contain their excitement.

What’s Happening:

Disney Jr. has announced their brand new short-form series SuperKitties : Su-Purr Adventures will premiere tomorrow, August 7th at 9:55 am EDT.

will premiere tomorrow, August 7th at 9:55 am EDT. The show will also air on Disney Channel Disney+

In the new series, Bitsy, Ginny, Sparks, and Buddy will show off their super hero skills and kindness as they come together to make Kittydale a safe place to play.

In anticipation, the network has revealed Bitsy’s “Oopsie Kitty” music video ahead of the release.

The song is all about learning from your mistakes and continuing to try again.

You can watch the music video below:

The popular SuperKitties had a great summer with: The Disney Jr. Music: SuperKitties Su-Purr Charged Pawesome Edition album that is available to stream now. Disney Jr. SuperKitties Just Play toy line featuring playsets figures and plush. The new line of toys, which continues to grow, is available at Target, Walmart, and Amazon. The announcement of Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play. The new traveling show features SuperKitties -themed segments including the new “Oopsie Kitty” song. The tour starts on September 17th in Costa Mesa and will travel to over 60 U.S. cities. You can find ticket information here



Read More: