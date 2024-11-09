New Short Film “The Boy and the Octopus” Announced for Holiday Release

Academy Award winner Taika Waititi has directed a new holiday short for Disney debuting in just a few days.
What’s Happening:
- The Boy and the Octopus, a new short film from director Taika Waititi, is being released this coming Tuesday from Disney.
- Only a small trailer and poster have been released so far, but the film looks to find a young boy who meets a tiny octopus while snorkeling.
- Taika Waititi is best known for his work directing Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.
- He won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Searchlight Pictures’ Jojo Rabbit.
- Unlike recent Disney holiday short films, which tend to debut on Disney+, The Boy and the Octopus will debut November 12th on YouTube.
