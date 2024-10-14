“TRON: Catalyst” Coming to Gaming Consoles and PC Next Year

The new video game will allow players to experience both on-foot and Light Cycle combat.

The new game is described as “a thrilling, story-driven isometric action game” that will expand the story of Arq Grid from 2023’s TRON: Identity.

Back To The Grid:

TRON: Catalyst video game in 2025.

From Big Fan Games, Bithell Games, and Disney Games, the new entry into the TRON universe, players will meet Exo, a program with the ability to create time loops. Exo will take on the leaders of The Grid all while evading Conn, an agent of CORE. Throughout the game, Exo will learn about her mysterious powers and investigate a "glitch" that threatens the Grid.

Through on-foot and Light Cycle combat, players will need to complete missions to uncover the truth of the Arq Grid.

TRON: Catalyst will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Disney recently released Star Wars Outlaws with Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming out soon. The new game is a continued effort to expand the media giant's video game lineup.

Check out the trailer for TRON: Catalyst below:

