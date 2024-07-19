Photos: Stars of FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” Attend Red Carpet Event in Anticipation of the 2024 Wrex Coast Tour

In celebration of the upcoming football (soccer) tour, Wrexham AFC Men and Women’s team members and other celebrities made appearances at the red carpet event.
- Off the heels of Welcome to Wrexham being nominated for 6 Emmy Awards, Wrexham AFC and STōK Cold Brew Coffee hosted a red carpet event in celebration of the upcoming 2024 Wrex Coast Tour.
- The event, which took place in Beverly Hills, was attended by Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman and star of Always Sunny in Phildelphia Rob McElhenney, Wrexham AFC Men’s Manager Phill Parkinson, Stok Cold Brew Coffee Vice President of Beverages Brittney Polka, as well as Wrexham AFC CEO Michael Williamson, Head of Wrexham AFC Women’s Football Operations Gemma Owen, Wrexham AFC Director Shaun Harvey, Wrexham AFC Executive Director Humphrey Ker, and The Turf owner Wayne Jones.
- The exclusive party marked the beginning of the 2024 Wrex Coast Tour, which will see the stars of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham compete state-side for the first time. The event consists of six summer tour matches.
- The reality series, which highlights McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds learning how to run the third oldest professional football club in the world, is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.
