Photos: Stars of FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” Attend Red Carpet Event in Anticipation of the 2024 Wrex Coast Tour

STōK Cold Brew Coffee hosted a red carpet event in celebration of the upcoming 2024 Wrex Coast Tour.

The event, which took place in Beverly Hills, was attended by Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman and star of

Rob McElhenney, Wrexham AFC Men’s Manager Phill Parkinson, Stok Cold Brew Coffee Vice President of Beverages Brittney Polka, as well as Wrexham AFC CEO Michael Williamson, Head of Wrexham AFC Women’s Football Operations Gemma Owen, Wrexham AFC Director Shaun Harvey, Wrexham AFC Executive Director Humphrey Ker, and The Turf owner Wayne Jones.