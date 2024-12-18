Geeky Tikis Introduces New Disney Character Tiki Mugs that Come with Sidekicks

The new series includes Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket, and more!

Geeky Tikis, a brand dedicated to bringing fan-favorite characters to life in tiki mug form, has released a new series of Disney tiki mugs that come with sidekicks.

Those looking for an adorable gift for their favorite adult Disney fans should look no further than Geeky Tikis’ new entry into their Wonderful World of Disney collection.

Featuring a full sized tiki mug of Disney main characters with a smaller mug of their sidekicks, the new series is perfect for those looking to enjoy a delicious island cocktail.

Series 1 of the new line of mugs features Disney films such as The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh , The Jungle Book, Peter Pan, Pinocchio , and Dumbo .

and The new series has exclusively launched with fan-focused retailer BoxLunch, with each set retailing for $44.90. Let’s take a look at the new mugs!

Geeki Tikis Disney Winnie the Pooh Piglet & Pooh Bear Mug Set

Geeki Tikis Disney Pinocchio Jiminy Cricket & Pinocchio Mug Set

Geeki Tikis Disney Dumbo & Timothy Mug Set

Geeki Tikis Disney Peter Pan Tinker Bell & Peter Pan Mug Set

Geeki Tikis Disney Jungle Book Baloo & Mowgli Mug Set

For those looking to grab a set of the Geeky Tikis mugs, BoxLunch is currently offering a buy one get one 50% promotion, allowing you to pick up a second set at a discount.

