Geeky Tikis Introduces New Disney Character Tiki Mugs that Come with Sidekicks

Geeky Tikis, a brand dedicated to bringing fan-favorite characters to life in tiki mug form, has released a new series of Disney tiki mugs that come with sidekicks.
What’s Happening:
- Those looking for an adorable gift for their favorite adult Disney fans should look no further than Geeky Tikis’ new entry into their Wonderful World of Disney collection.
- Featuring a full sized tiki mug of Disney main characters with a smaller mug of their sidekicks, the new series is perfect for those looking to enjoy a delicious island cocktail.
- Series 1 of the new line of mugs features Disney films such as The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, The Jungle Book, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and Dumbo.
- The new series has exclusively launched with fan-focused retailer BoxLunch, with each set retailing for $44.90. Let’s take a look at the new mugs!
Geeki Tikis Disney Winnie the Pooh Piglet & Pooh Bear Mug Set
Geeki Tikis Disney Pinocchio Jiminy Cricket & Pinocchio Mug Set
Geeki Tikis Disney Dumbo & Timothy Mug Set
Geeki Tikis Disney Peter Pan Tinker Bell & Peter Pan Mug Set
Geeki Tikis Disney Jungle Book Baloo & Mowgli Mug Set
- For those looking to grab a set of the Geeky Tikis mugs, BoxLunch is currently offering a buy one get one 50% promotion, allowing you to pick up a second set at a discount.
