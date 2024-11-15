GUND Releases Cuddly “Winnie the Pooh” Plushies Just in Time for the Holidays

The new products include a plush play set, a unqiue knit plush, and more.

Popular plush manufacturer GUND has released a new set of Winnie the Pooh toys perfect for an adventure through the Hundred Acre Wood.

What’s Happening:

GUND has released an adorable new collection of plushies inspired by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh .

Just in time for the holidays, the new set of huggable toys are the perfect gift for kids and Disney fans alike.

Featuring a selection of standard plush, a playset, and a unique knit set, these new products are standout gifts for the season of giving.

Let’s Take a look at a few of the new products:

Disney GUND Knit Winnie the Pooh & Piglet

The $35 knit plushies are perfect storytime pals. For ages 1 and up, the 10″ Winnie the Pooh and 6″ Piglet feature a soft and chunky knit making them great cuddly companions for small children.

Disney GUND Winnie the Pooh Playset

The four piece playset is a perfect gift for babies this holiday season. Rated for ages 0 and up, the 8″ hunny jar contains three adorable mini plush friends, each featuring a different sound. The interactive plushes includes a Winnie the Pooh that rattles, Tigger with a squeaker, and Piglet that crinkles.

Additionally, GUND has several standard 12.5″ Winnie the Pooh plushies. Running for $30 each, the Winnie the Pooh, Kanga and Roo, Eeyore, and Tigger plushies are incredibly cute gifts for any Disney fan.

You can check them out here

