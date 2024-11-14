“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 12th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 195 – November 12, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney and Lululemon Unveil New Apparel and Accessories Perfect for Mousercise

Disney and Lululemon have unveiled a new collection that celebrates “the joy of movement” — as well as a couple of iconic mice. Products in this collection include the brand’s Align High-Rise Pants, their Everywhere Belt Bag (which you literally see everywhere these days), and much more — with each featuring the likes of Mickey, Minnie, or other Disney fun.

New Limited Edition Asha Doll Now Available at Disney Store

Designed by Disney Artists, this doll, along with Star, showcases exceptional artistry and detailing, featuring diverse fabrics and intricate embroidery, making it a cherished item for both fans and collectors.

Photos: New "Mary Poppins" Merch Flies into EPCOT

While the Mary Poppins attraction never came to fruition at EPCOT, the UK Pavilion has several ways fans can represent the “practically perfect” film. With clothing, plush, home decor, and a brand new pair of Mary Poppins-themed Minnie ears, you’ll look sweeter than “a spoonful of sugar.”

Hong Kong Disneyland Introduces New Mystery Trash Can Figurines

You think trash can culture is big in the U.S. Disney Parks? Wait until you see what’s going on at Hong Kong Disneyland! As shared by the Disney Parks Blog, Hong Kong Disneyland has introduced an exclusive new Push Mystery Figurine set, inspired by some of the trash cans that can be found throughout the park.

Photos: A Quick Look at Disney Jollywood Nights Event-Exclusive Merchandise

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the special holiday event, Disney Jollywood Nights, can get their hands on some event-exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit and add a bit of festive cheer. During the event, these items can be found in the long-closed (but open for the event) Stage 1 Company Store near Muppet-Vision 3D at the park

Joffrey’s Coffee Holding Holiday Sale with 30% Off Speciality Disney Coffees

Get ready to be caffeinated this holiday season, as Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering a number of their Disney blends on sale and guests can enjoy 30% off a number of Disney-inspired blends and brews over the next month.

RockLove Jewelry "Moana 2" Locket Available for Pre-Order

RockLove Jewelry has announced the upcoming Disney X RockLove Disney Moana 2 Sea Star Enameled Locket. The limited edition locket is based off of the one Moana wears in the film and is currently available for pre-order.

Details Revealed for "The Art of Futurama" 25th Anniversary Book Written by Creator Matt Groening from Abrams ComicArts

First announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, publisher Abrams ComicArts has revealed details about its upcoming new book The Art of Futurama: A Visual History of Matt Groening’s Cult Classic, which was apparently written by series creator Matt Groening himself. And the best news is it’s available now!

Learn to Fish the Mighty Marvel Way with Kids' Fishing Equipment from Shakespeare, Including Rods and Tackle Box

Is there a child in your life who’s been wanting to learn how to fish, but needs a little encouragement from their favorite superheroes? Well the fishing gear company Shakespeare has some perfect Marvel-themed kids’ rods, reels, and one very cool Spider-Man tackle box that might just do the trick.

Hasbro Announces Weekly Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy Toy Reveals for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection

Star Wars action figure collectors are going to have a lot to be excited about over the next six weeks, as today Hasbro Pulse announced it will be making weekly reveals for Star Wars: The Black Series and The Vintage Collection in conjunction with Lucasfilm’s Gift the Galaxy merchandise campaign this holiday season.

Toy Unboxing / Review: LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Mech Building Set #75370 with Speed-Build

After checking out the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Mech and Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech earlier this year, Mike C. was thrilled to receive the Stormtrooper Mech building set from our friends at Disney Consumer Products.

Add to Your Shopping List

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Gingerbread Cookie

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series. The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien.

Photos: Holiday Merchandise Expands to Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs

The holidays are upon us at Disney Springs, and some new merchandise has arrived at the Marketplace Co-Op – some seemingly exclusive to the location. Much of this year’s holiday collection that can also be found at the nearby World of Disney is available here.

Annual Passholder Exclusive Items Available During Walt Disney World Holiday Events

Annual Passholders have an extra reason to feel jolly this holiday season, with some new exclusive merchandise available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights.

New “Home Alone” Merchandise Available at Disney Store

Fans of Home Alone should check out the newly launched collection at Disney Store. The lineup includes a mug, apparel, a pin, and other merchandise.

Disney+ Subscribers Can Be Among the First to Purchase New “Deadpool & Wolverine” Merchandise at Disney Store

Check out the new collection of Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise at Disney Store. If you are a Disney+ subscriber you can be among the first to purchase these items.

Disney Store Releases New Limited Edition "The Little Mermaid" 35th Anniversary Pin

Ahead of the classic Disney Animation Studios film’s 35th anniversary, Disney Store has released a new limited edition pin commemorating the milestone.

Celebrate the Season of Giving with Disney Store's Limited Edition "it's a small world" Holiday 2024 Pin

Fans of the holiday favorite overlay, featuring “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” alongside the attractions iconic anthem, can now pick up a new limited edition pin from Disney Store.

Join the Celebration with RSVLTS' Muppets Christmas Carol Collection

Tidings of joy will be upon us soon and our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is helping to spread some cheer with a new collection inspired by The Muppets Christmas Carol! That’s right, this year you can celebrate the season in style with Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Statler and Waldorf and all your favorite Muppets.

Preorders are Open for Loungefly's New Stained Glass Belle Mini-Backpack with Ear Attachment

Alongside the release of the Stained Glass Belle Ears, preorders are now available for a brand new Beauty and the Beast loungefly accessory.

Universal Orlando Hosting Annual Garage Sale November 16th-November 18th

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with discounted merchandise at the Universal Orlando Garage Sale! This year’s annual event will take place this weekend and Annual Passholders will have early acces to shop the sale before the general public.

