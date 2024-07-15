They Are Speed! – NASCAR Drivers and “Cars” Inspire Newly Designed Die-Casts and Playset

Pixar’s hit animated film and NASCAR have inspired a brand new line of die-cast vehicles and more from Mattel.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog Cars and NASCAR.

and NASCAR. The Mattel created set contains 1:55 scale versions of vehicles inspired by NASCAR drivers as if they were in the Cars Universe . This includes Carstin “Ace” Dillon (Austin Dillon), GoGo Logano (Joey Logana), William Byrev (William Byron), Ryan “Inside” Laney (Ryan Blaney), and Bubba Wheelhouse (Bubba Wallace). The line also includes the iconic Lightning McQueen.

Universe This includes Carstin “Ace” Dillon (Austin Dillon), GoGo Logano (Joey Logana), William Byrev (William Byron), Ryan “Inside” Laney (Ryan Blaney), and Bubba Wheelhouse (Bubba Wallace). The line also includes the iconic Lightning McQueen. A similar collection was released in 2021 for the Daytona 500

Each of the slick character racers features unique NASCAR-inspired designs, metallic finishes and rims, and matching pit-stop barriers.

Let’s take a look at the collection:

Lightning McQueen

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Austin Dillon’s Carstin “Ace” Dillon

Two-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano’s GoGo Logano

13 NASCAR victory holder William Byron’s William Byrev

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney’s Ryan “Inside” Laney

NASCAR icon Bubba Wallace’s Bubba Wheelhouse

Additionally, these cars are perfect additions to the Disney and Pixar Cars NASCAR Lane Change Race Playset.

The 2.5-foot track, designed to look like the Los Angeles Raceway from the first Cars film, allows kids to launch these racers across the track in an attempt to cross the finish line. The cranking booster does not require batteries.

film, allows kids to launch these racers across the track in an attempt to cross the finish line. The cranking booster does not require batteries. The set includes Lightning McQueen and Carstin “Ace” Dillon. Other racers must be purchased separately.

The Walmart exclusive collection is available now! You can find the playset, which retails for $29.97, here

Read More: