Geeki Tiki’s Patriotic Sam the Eagle Mug is Available For Preorder

Muppets’ most patriotic puppet is being featured on a new tiki mug in celebration of the Fourth of July.

What’s Happening:

  • Entertainment Earth has a new Sam the Eagle tiki mug available for preorder.
  • The patriotic puppet is featured wearing an American flag themed top hat and is carrying a small flag in his wing.
  • The new 17oz. mug is a part of Beeline Creative Mugs Geeki Tiki series. The ceramic cup is 9″ tall, 3.5″ wide, and 4.24″ in length.
  • Fans of Muppets and tiki bars now have the opportunity to add this character to their collection.
  • The new drinkware is available for preorder now for $34.99. It is expected to ship sometime in January 2025.
  • You can view the product page for this festive chalice here.

