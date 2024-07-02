Geeki Tiki’s Patriotic Sam the Eagle Mug is Available For Preorder

Muppets’ most patriotic puppet is being featured on a new tiki mug in celebration of the Fourth of July.
What’s Happening:
- Entertainment Earth has a new Sam the Eagle tiki mug available for preorder.
- The patriotic puppet is featured wearing an American flag themed top hat and is carrying a small flag in his wing.
- The new 17oz. mug is a part of Beeline Creative Mugs Geeki Tiki series. The ceramic cup is 9″ tall, 3.5″ wide, and 4.24″ in length.
- Fans of Muppets and tiki bars now have the opportunity to add this character to their collection.
- The new drinkware is available for preorder now for $34.99. It is expected to ship sometime in January 2025.
- You can view the product page for this festive chalice here.
