Mondo’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Figure is Available Now

The new figure is based on the New York City superhero’s appearance in the classic 1994 animated series.
Web Slinging Collectible:
- Mondo has officially released their Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Figure in both Regular and Limited Editions.
- The new collectible action figure includes swappable portraits and hands, with the Limited Edition also including a Symbiote chest attachment and a hand holding the Green Goblin Mask.
- The Web-Slinging Scale figure was sculpted and designed by Alex Brewer, painted by Mark Bristow, art directed by Hector Arce and features packaging art and design from Peter Santa-Maria, Nicholas Bradshaw, and Jordan Christianson.
- Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Figure retails for $220 with the Limited Edition variant running at $240. You can purchase both here.
- Additionally, the brand will feature a special look at the new figure in Mondo’s Toy Talk YouTube livestream today at 5PM PT. You can find the livestream here.
