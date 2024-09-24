Mondo’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Figure is Available Now

The new figure is based on the New York City superhero’s appearance in the classic 1994 animated series.

Web Slinging Collectible:

Mondo has officially released their Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Figure in both Regular and Limited Editions.

The new collectible action figure includes swappable portraits and hands, with the Limited Edition also including a Symbiote chest attachment and a hand holding the Green Goblin Mask.

The Web-Slinging Scale figure was sculpted and designed by Alex Brewer, painted by Mark Bristow, art directed by Hector Arce and features packaging art and design from Peter Santa-Maria, Nicholas Bradshaw, and Jordan Christianson.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Figure retails for $220 with the Limited Edition variant running at $240. You can purchase both here

Additionally, the brand will feature a special look at the new figure in Mondo’s Toy Talk YouTube livestream today at 5PM PT. You can find the livestream here

