Hasbro Announces “Spidey & His Amazing Friends” Dance ‘N Crawl Spidey

Hasbro has released a brand new toy for little fans of Spidey & His Amazing Friends.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends Dance ‘N Crawl Spidey is a new webtastic toy for preschoolers ages three and up.
- This 10-inch tall plush toy features song, phrases, and sounds from the Disney Junior show.
- Preschoolers can “Do the Spidey” dance and the Spidey Crawl alongside the hero with different fun and infectious modes.
- Dance ‘N Crawl Spidey will debut this summer at all major retailers.
