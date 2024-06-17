Hasbro Announces “Spidey & His Amazing Friends” Dance ‘N Crawl Spidey

Hasbro has released a brand new toy for little fans of Spidey & His Amazing Friends.

What’s Happening:

Dance ‘N Crawl Spidey is a new webtastic toy for preschoolers ages three and up. This 10-inch tall plush toy features song, phrases, and sounds from the Disney Junior show.

Preschoolers can “Do the Spidey” dance and the Spidey Crawl alongside the hero with different fun and infectious modes.

Dance ‘N Crawl Spidey will debut this summer at all major retailers.

