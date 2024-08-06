Turn Into Your Favorite Character From “The Incredibles” or “Hocus Pocus” With These New Costumes at Disney Store

Are you planning on attending Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Oogie Boogie Bash? Being able to dress up for these special parties is part of the fun, and Disney Store has some new costumes available.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Store has costumes available featuring Hocus Pocus and The Incredibles.

Mr. Incredible Costume for Adults; Incredibles 2 | Disney Store $69.99

Mrs. Incredible Costume for Adults; Incredibles 2 | Disney Store $69.99

Dash Costume for Kids; Incredibles 2 | Disney Store $59.99

Violet Costume for Kids; Incredibles 2 | Disney Store $59.99

Jack-Jack Costume for Baby; Incredibles 2 | Disney Store $34.99

Mary Sanderson Wig for Adults by Disguise; Hocus Pocus | Disney Store $34.99

Mary Sanderson Costume for Adults by Disguise; Hocus Pocus | Disney Store $59.99

Sarah Sanderson Wig for Adults by Disguise; Hocus Pocus | Disney Store $34.99

Sarah Sanderson Costume for Adults by Disguise; Hocus Pocus | Disney Store $59.99

Winifred Sanderson Wig for Adults by Disguise; Hocus Pocus | Disney Store $34.99

Winifred Sanderson Costume for Adults by Disguise; Hocus Pocus | Disney Store $59.99

