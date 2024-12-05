Today Only at Disney Store — Save Up to 40% Off Mickey Mouse & Friends Products

The online retailer is offering discounts on over 150 different items.

Disney Store is continuing its 12 Days of Holiday Savings with another day of deals. For today only, save up to 40% on Mickey Mouse & Friends Style.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Big Holiday Savings:

Now is the perfect time to grab holiday gifts from Disney Store.

As a part of their 12 Days of Savings event, Disney Store is offering up to 40% off Mickey Mouse & Friends styles, including apparel, accessories, toys and more.

From now until midnight, save on 174 different items that are perfect for you or your favorite mouseketeer.

Let’s take a peek at some of the incredible deals:

Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Adults – Walt Disney World

Originally $69.99. On sale for 30% off at $48.99

Minnie Mouse Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Originally $79.99. On sale for 40% off at $47.99

Mickey Mouse Disney Junior Kitchen Play Set

Originally $99.99. On sale for 30% off at $69.99

Mickey Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Costume for Kids

Originally $44.99. On sale for for 30% off at $30.98

Minnie Mouse Cuddleez Plush – Large 23''

Originally $39.99. On sale for 30% off at $28.00

Mickey Mouse Popsicle Bracelet

Originally $16.99. On sale for 30% off at $11.89.

And that’s just a small taste of the amazing deals on Disney Store! You can view the full collection of Mickey Mouse & Friends items here

Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC on orders over $75 for free shipping.

