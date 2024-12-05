Today Only at Disney Store — Save Up to 40% Off Mickey Mouse & Friends Products

Disney Store is continuing its 12 Days of Holiday Savings with another day of deals. For today only, save up to 40% on Mickey Mouse & Friends Style.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Big Holiday Savings:
- Now is the perfect time to grab holiday gifts from Disney Store.
- As a part of their 12 Days of Savings event, Disney Store is offering up to 40% off Mickey Mouse & Friends styles, including apparel, accessories, toys and more.
- From now until midnight, save on 174 different items that are perfect for you or your favorite mouseketeer.
- Let’s take a peek at some of the incredible deals:
Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Adults – Walt Disney World
Originally $69.99. On sale for 30% off at $48.99
Minnie Mouse Clogs for Adults by Crocs
Originally $79.99. On sale for 40% off at $47.99
Mickey Mouse Disney Junior Kitchen Play Set
Originally $99.99. On sale for 30% off at $69.99
Mickey Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Costume for Kids
Originally $44.99. On sale for for 30% off at $30.98
Minnie Mouse Cuddleez Plush – Large 23''
Originally $39.99. On sale for 30% off at $28.00
Mickey Mouse Popsicle Bracelet
Originally $16.99. On sale for 30% off at $11.89.
- And that’s just a small taste of the amazing deals on Disney Store! You can view the full collection of Mickey Mouse & Friends items here.
- Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC on orders over $75 for free shipping.
Read More Disney Store: