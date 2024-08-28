Black and White Tie-Dye Vinyl of “A Whole New Sound” Pop-Punk Disney Cover Album Now Available for Pre-Order

A special vinyl of A Whole New Sound – a new album featuring reimagined versions of iconic Disney songs by pop-punk pioneers, alternative rock hitmakers, and pop sensations – is now available to pre-order.

features iconic Disney songs reimagined by pop-punk pioneers, alternative rock hitmakers, and pop sensations. While the album itself will be released on September 6th, a black and white tie-dye vinyl edition is now available for pre-order for an October 2nd release.

Some of the tracks from the album have been released as singles on streaming services, including Simple Plan’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Magnolia Park’s “I2I” and New Found Glory’s “Part of Your World,” embedded below.

Plain White T's gave a preview of their rendition of “Surface Pressure” from Encanto during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Additionally, We The Kings cover of “Go The Distance” from Hercules will be released this Friday, August 28th.

“A Whole New Sound” Tracklist:

“Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory

by New Found Glory “Remember Me” from Coco by Mayday Parade

by Mayday Parade “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King by Simple Plan

by Simple Plan “I2I” from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park

by Magnolia Park “A Whole New World” from Aladdin by Yellowcard

by Yellowcard “Go the Distance” from Hercules by We The Kings

by We The Kings “Surface Pressure” from Encanto by Plain White T's

by Plain White T's “You've Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar

by Meet Me @ The Altar “You'll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls

by Boys Like Girls “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel

by Tokio Hotel “Let It Go” from Frozen by LØLØ

by LØLØ “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup