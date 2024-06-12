Colonel Hathi’s Outpost Restaurant Introduces New Indian Menu Items at Disneyland Paris

Colonel Hathi’s Outpost Restaurant at Disneyland Paris is introducing some new Indian specialties to its menu.

As of today, Colonel Hathi’s Outpost Restaurant in Adventureland will offer up a variety of Indian specialties, including vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Items now available at the restaurant include: Chicken Curry Mickey Pizza with Red Onions Vegetable Curry Mickey Pizza (peppers, zucchini, eggplant, and red onions) Butterchicken, basmati rice, and naan Lentil Dalh, basmati rice, and naan Pakora Vegetable Fritters (8 pieces) Bahji Onion Fritters (6 pieces) Mango Glazed Fruit



Originally opening with the park as the Explorers Club Restaurant and offering table service until 1993, Colonel Hathi’s Outpost Restaurant is now themed around the elephant brigade from the 1967 animated classic, The Jungle Book .

. Check out the full new menu (including prices) in the image below.

