Disney Treasure Arrives in Nassau Ahead of Christening Ceremony

The new Disney Cruise Line ship will set sail on its maiden voyage next month.

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, recently arrived in Nassau ahead of its voyage up the East Coast for its christening ceremony.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Treasure arrived in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, early this morning prior to its journey to New York for the ship’s official christening.

While the ship was stationed in its home port of Port Canaveral, Florida, the German made, Nassau-registered ship was required to head to a foreign port before redocking in the US.

Passengers aboard the Disney Dream (which was also docked in Nassau) got a glimpse of the Treasure as it pulled in.

Cast and crew members onboard could be seen waving to onlookers as the brand new ship arrived at the port.

And the AquaMouse could be seen running:

The Aquamouse on the @DisneyCruise Disney Treasure is being run while at Nassau. pic.twitter.com/DOCbimbWMo — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 15, 2024

Check out some of the ship’s horn melodies as well:

On November 19th at 8PM ET, the Disney Treasure will host its christening ceremony in New York City, which will be livestreamed by Disney Parks Blog.

The Disney Treasure is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious and immersive ship yet! Featuring storytelling magic throughout the entire vessel, guests will be able to dive into incredible stories through the ship's entertainment options, themed dining, and more.

Celebrating the beauty of the ocean, the Disney Treasure will feature a Broadway-style production with “Disney the Tale of Moana.”

Guests will also be able to escape into Disney Parks inspired experiences like the Treasure’s Haunted Mansion

The Disney Treasure will depart on its maiden voyage through the eastern Caribbean on December 21st, 2024. The ship's inaugural season will bring families through various eastern and western Caribbean 7-night itineraries.

