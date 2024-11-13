Disney Cruise Line to Give Back to Port Communities Through their New Treasure Tomorrow Program

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage through the Caribbean next month.

In celebration of the arrival of the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line is expanding their investments in port communities through the new Treasure Tomorrow program.

What’s Happening:

This week, the Disney Treasure arrived at its homeport of Port Canaveral, FL ahead of its December 21st maiden voyage.

Disney Cruise Line invited government and port officials onboard the new ship for the maritime tradition plaque and key exchange, where guests were greeted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse before they were welcomed to explore Disney’s newest cruise ship.

In celebration of the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line is introducing a new program called Treasure Tomorrow.

In a continued commitment to positively impacting port communities Disney calls home, Treasure Tomorrow will fund and support community building efforts and career programs across Florida and the Caribbean during the Disney Treasures inaugural season.

Disney Cruise Line and Brevard Schools Foundation will continue their 10 year long relationship to bring students aboard the Disney Treasure to meet with cast and crew members, learn about careers aboard the ship, and explore the adventures onboard.

Disney Cruise Line will also sponsor programs that allow local students to explore careers in the maritime industry and the tourism, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

In addition to these exciting programs, Treasure Tomorrow’s efforts will extend to the Disney Treasure’s Caribbean ports. These opportunities include: Disney Cruise Line will inspire young storytellers and innovators through Junior Achievement programs in Falmouth, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Grand Cayman and Abaco. In partnership with School Kids in the Park (SKIP), Disney Cruise Line will help students in St. Thomas learn about conservation, coral reefs, native plants and sea turtles. Disney Cruise Line is also teaming up with the Youth Empowerment Project and the Learning, Earning, and Achieving Dreams (LEAD) program to introduce high schoolers in Tortola to careers in the hospitality industry.

Through the Treasure Tomorrow program, Disney Cruise Line’s cast and crew members will also have opportunities to give back through various Disney VoluntEARS events across Florida and the Caribbean.

What They’re Saying:

Sharon Siskie, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Disney Cruise Line: “We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with the Canaveral Port Authority and Brevard County. And what better way for all of us to welcome our brand-new Disney Treasure with the launch of the ‘Treasure Tomorrow’ program, inspiring students in our port communities across Florida, The Bahamas and throughout the Caribbean to discover a variety of exciting career paths and gain the tools needed to pursue their dreams.”

"At Brevard Schools Foundation, we believe in the transformative power of engaging communities in our mission and are incredibly proud to work with Disney Cruise Line to further support students in our community. With Disney Cruise Line's generous gift through its Treasure Tomorrow program, deserving and motivated at-risk youth will be empowered with tools to help them succeed in college, their careers and in life. Together with Disney Cruise Line, we're helping to break the cycle of poverty through education."

