Disney Treasure to Feature Seven New Horn Arrangements of Classic Disney Songs

Since the debut of the Disney Magic in 1997, the sound of the ship’s horns has been one of the most iconic elements of a Disney Cruise Line trip. Originally, the horn just played to the sound of “When You Wish Upon a Star.” But with each additional ship introduced, more classic Disney songs have been introduced – and the upcoming Disney Treasure is no exception.

The songs were chosen to complement the daring tales of adventure that will be found aboard the Disney Treasure.

Three of the seven new songs have been revealed, and they are: “Grim Grinning Ghosts” – a nod to the Haunted Mansion Parlor “Remember Me” – honoring the theatrical dining restaurant, Plaza de Coco “A Whole New World” – a tie to the ship’s Grand Hall, which features a sculpture of Aladdin and Jasmine

A special holiday composition has also been created for this year's holiday season.

You can hear the horn play “A Whole New World” in the video below from Walt Disney Imagineering.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin , Coco and Zootopia , as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion Jungle Cruise

