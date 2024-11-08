Disney Treasure to Feature Seven New Horn Arrangements of Classic Disney Songs

Since the debut of the Disney Magic in 1997, the sound of the ship’s horns has been one of the most iconic elements of a Disney Cruise Line trip. Originally, the horn just played to the sound of “When You Wish Upon a Star.” But with each additional ship introduced, more classic Disney songs have been introduced – and the upcoming Disney Treasure is no exception.
- Earlier this week, the Disney Treasure set off on its journey across the Atlantic Ocean from the Netherlands to Port Canaveral, Florida. During the sailing, the team tested out seven new arrangements of classic Disney songs on the ship’s horn.
- The songs were chosen to complement the daring tales of adventure that will be found aboard the Disney Treasure.
- Three of the seven new songs have been revealed, and they are:
- “Grim Grinning Ghosts” – a nod to the Haunted Mansion Parlor
- “Remember Me” – honoring the theatrical dining restaurant, Plaza de Coco
- “A Whole New World” – a tie to the ship’s Grand Hall, which features a sculpture of Aladdin and Jasmine
- A special holiday composition has also been created for this year's holiday season.
- You can hear the horn play “A Whole New World” in the video below from Walt Disney Imagineering.
- On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!
- For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.
