Stars of “Descendants: The Rise Of Red” Check Out Disney’s Newest Island Destination

Disney Cruise Line recently welcomed the stars of the smash-hit Disney Channel movie Descendants: The Rise of Red, to their new island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

What’s Happening:

Stars of Descendants: The Rise of Red, Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, recently took a voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line’s original ship, the Disney Magic, for a memorable voyage to their newest island destination.

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, recently took a voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line’s original ship, the Disney Magic, for a memorable voyage to their newest island destination. In a set of photos shared by the BFF duo and Disney Cruise Line, we see them enjoying many of the offerings aboard the ship (like the giant picture-perfect portholes) as well as at the new Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, including the beautiful beaches, and with the ship itself docked at the end of the pier.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Disney Cruise Line’s newest destination on the island of Eleuthera, The Bahamas, welcomes guests for the first time today. The one-of-a-kind retreat immerses guests in the spirit and culture of The Bahamas, along with signature Disney entertainment, port adventures and nature trails, a water play area, and beautiful beaches for families and adults. A day at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point offers something for everyone.

In Descendants: The Rise of Red, Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep’s newest principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella’s daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Descendants: The Rise of Red stars Brandy, Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, China Anne McClain, Jeremy Swift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Paolo Montalban, Melanie Paxson, Leonardo Nam, Joshua Colley and Peder Lindell. The music-driven franchise features seven new original songs, as well as reprises of the Descendants 2 hit “What’s My Name” and “So This is Love” from the animated classic Cinderella.

