Dino Institute Prizes Begin to Run Out at Chester & Hester’s Fossil Fun Games

The carnival games at DinoLand U.S.A.’s Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama are running out of theme plush prior to its January 12th closure.

As DinoLand U.S.A. slowly heads towards extinction, popular DINOSAUR-themed prizes have begun to run out at the Fossil Fun Games found throughout Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama. Featuring the Dino Institute logo, the popular iguanodon and triceratops plush prizes are still available in very limited numbers throughout the soon to be closed area. Other Disney plush have filled the shelves of the offering, including Mickey, Sally, Moana, Mei and Stitch.

The carnival games, which cost $6 per game, are only available until January 12th, 2025 when they will close for the phased retheming of DinoLand U.S.A. In addition to Fossil Fun Games, Triceratops Spin and Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures will also be shuttered as the area prepares to transform into the Tropical Americas.

The new Tropical Americas area will feature a brand new Carousel, an Encanto–themed attraction, and an Indiana Jones reimagining of the popular DINOSAUR attraction. While Chester & Hester will (finally) make their departure from Disney’s Animal Kingdom in just about a month, fans will have a bit more time to say goodbye to Dr. Seeker over at the Dino Institute, which will operate through 2025.

