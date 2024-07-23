Disney Cruise Line Reveals Booking Dates for Disney Destiny With More Announcements Coming Soon

Get ready for exciting announcements for Disney Cruise Line's Disney Destiny which will set sail in December 2025.

What’s Happening:

According to Disney Parks Blog

There will be three days of announcements for the new heroes and villains-inspired ship from July 30th through August 1st, 2024.

Also, mark your calendars for August 9th, 2024, as bookings will be open to the public then.

About Disney Destiny:

The Disney Destiny, sister to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, will have a first-of-its-kind design theme, Heroes and Villains, drawing on the legacies of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions.

Check out the video below.

