New Halloween Sweet Treats Heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Some new “boo-tiful” treats are heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the Halloween season.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats has shared a look at the new Halloween desserts coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to celebrate everyone’s favorite spooky holiday.
- The items include:
- Ghost Cream Puff with sour apple custard filling and a toasted meringue and chocolate chip topping.
- Caramel Apple Shake topped with whipped cream, chocolate bark, and M&Ms.
- Pumpkin Patch Cookie that’s a snickerdoodle base topped with pumpkin-spiced buttercream and pumpkin candies.
- Pumpkin Lunch Box Tart filled with pumpkin pie filling and topped with marshmallow fondant, candy corn, and sprinkles.
- These are expected to pop-up across the park soon, so be sure to grab one of these delicious treats when visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios this Halloween season.
More Walt Disney World News:
- There's New Menu Items in Town — Check Out The New Food and Beverage Options at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe
- Scat Cat’s Café Closing for Refurbishment at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Photos: Florida Blue Lounge Returns to Restaurant Marrakesh for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
- Menu Items Coming to Walt Disney World Resort for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com