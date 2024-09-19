New Halloween Sweet Treats Heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Some new “boo-tiful” treats are heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the Halloween season.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats has shared a look at the new Halloween desserts coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to celebrate everyone’s favorite spooky holiday.

The items include: Ghost Cream Puff with sour apple custard filling and a toasted meringue and chocolate chip topping. Caramel Apple Shake topped with whipped cream, chocolate bark, and M&Ms. Pumpkin Patch Cookie that’s a snickerdoodle base topped with pumpkin-spiced buttercream and pumpkin candies. Pumpkin Lunch Box Tart filled with pumpkin pie filling and topped with marshmallow fondant, candy corn, and sprinkles.



These are expected to pop-up across the park soon, so be sure to grab one of these delicious treats when visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios this Halloween season.

