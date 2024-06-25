Hong Kong Disney Resort Reports Attendance and Revenue Growth in FY2023

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has released their business results for the fiscal year.

For fiscal year 2023, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort reported

Mainland China and international visitation is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.

A profit has been reported for the 2023 calendar year, thanks in part to robust campaigns to encourage tourism to Hong Kong and the introduction of The World of Frozen.

Michael Moriarty, managing director of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, shared that the resort has “established itself as a key driver and contributor to Hong Kong’s economy and community.”

Specific business performance stats include: Revenue grew 156% to HK$5.7 billion EBITDA improved by 207% to HK$924 million Net loss improved by 86% to HK$356 million Per capita spending grew 54% Total attendance grew 87% to 6.4 million Hotels’ utilization rate for the year was 77% and overall occupancy increased by 23 percentage points to 47%

