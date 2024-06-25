Hong Kong Disney Resort Reports Attendance and Revenue Growth in FY2023

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has released their business results for the fiscal year.
- For fiscal year 2023, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort reported record-high local attendance.
- Mainland China and international visitation is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.
- A profit has been reported for the 2023 calendar year, thanks in part to robust campaigns to encourage tourism to Hong Kong and the introduction of The World of Frozen.
- Michael Moriarty, managing director of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, shared that the resort has “established itself as a key driver and contributor to Hong Kong’s economy and community.”
- Specific business performance stats include:
- Revenue grew 156% to HK$5.7 billion
- EBITDA improved by 207% to HK$924 million
- Net loss improved by 86% to HK$356 million
- Per capita spending grew 54%
- Total attendance grew 87% to 6.4 million
- Hotels’ utilization rate for the year was 77% and overall occupancy increased by 23 percentage points to 47%
- For more details about Hong Kong Disney Resort’s fiscal results, head here.
