Hong Kong Disneyland Welcomes 1000 Special Guests and Paralympic Athletes to Celebrate International Day of Disabled Persons

Hong Kong Disneyland recently celebrated the International Day of Disabled Persons with a special event that saw 1,000 special guests and individuals with disabilities hosted at the park, along with a homecoming of amazing athletes who played in the Paralympics in Paris.

What’s Happening:

Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland, Michael E. Moriarty has taken to Instagram to show off a special day that occurred recently at the park.

Hong Kong Disneyland celebrated International Day of Disabled Persons with approximately 1,000 special guests and individuals with disabilities at the park for the day.

Among them were Paralympic heroes that played in the Paris games, who can be seen in a number of the photos

Moriarty added to the photo set, saying “Their amazing achievements show that no dream is too big. Let’s keep championing diversity, equality, and inclusive sports for all!.”

The celebration also served as a Homecoming for Hong Kong China Athletes, complete with a special celebration on the stage in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams.

