Hong Kong Disneyland Welcomes 1000 Special Guests and Paralympic Athletes to Celebrate International Day of Disabled Persons

Hong Kong Disneyland recently celebrated the International Day of Disabled Persons with a special event that saw 1,000 special guests and individuals with disabilities hosted at the park, along with a homecoming of amazing athletes who played in the Paralympics in Paris.
- Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland, Michael E. Moriarty has taken to Instagram to show off a special day that occurred recently at the park.
- Hong Kong Disneyland celebrated International Day of Disabled Persons with approximately 1,000 special guests and individuals with disabilities at the park for the day.
- Among them were Paralympic heroes that played in the Paris games, who can be seen in a number of the photos
- Moriarty added to the photo set, saying “Their amazing achievements show that no dream is too big. Let’s keep championing diversity, equality, and inclusive sports for all!.”
- The celebration also served as a Homecoming for Hong Kong China Athletes, complete with a special celebration on the stage in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams.
