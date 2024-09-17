Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Announces Start of Sales For New Expansion

Disney Vacation Club has announced the beginning of sales for the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows.
What’s Happening:
- The much anticipated new addition to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the Island Tower, has announced sales for the Disney Vacation Club members and the general public.
- On October 1st, current Disney Vacation Club members will be able to purchase stays at the resort.
- Next, current and add-on DVC members at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will be able to book using vacation points.
- The public will have the opportunity to purchase starting on October 29th.
- November 5th will allow new members at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows to book with vacation points.
- On November 19th, all members will be able to book stays with their vacation points.
- The new Island Tower will be home to two-bedroom penthouse villas, one- and two-bedroom villas, and deluxe studios.
- These room layouts are in addition to the new terrace gardens, pool area with Moana-themed splash pad, and Wailulu Bar & Grill.
- Island Tower will host its grand opening on December 17th.
- For more details on how to purchase points and stay at the new Island Tower, head here.
