Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Announces Start of Sales For New Expansion

Disney Vacation Club has announced the beginning of sales for the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows.

The much anticipated new addition to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, the Island Tower, has announced sales for the Disney Vacation Club members and the general public.

On October 1st, current Disney Vacation Club members will be able to purchase stays at the resort.

Next, current and add-on DVC members at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will be able to book using vacation points.

The public will have the opportunity to purchase starting on October 29th.

November 5th will allow new members at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows to book with vacation points.

On November 19th, all members will be able to book stays with their vacation points.

The new Island Tower will be home to two-bedroom penthouse villas, one- and two-bedroom villas, and deluxe studios.

These room layouts are in addition to the new terrace gardens, pool area with Moana-themed splash pad, and Wailulu Bar & Grill.

Island Tower will host its grand opening on December 17th.

For more details on how to purchase points and stay at the new Island Tower, head here

