“Hawkeye” Actor Jeremy Renner Shares He Doesn’t Have the “Fuel” to Play “Challenging” Roles After His Nearly Fatal Snow Plow Accident

In a recent episode of Smartless podcast, the Marvel actor discussed the long term effects of his nearly fatal snow plow accident.

Renner was nearly killed when he was ran over by his 14,000 pound snow plow. The Hawkeye actor was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. He returned to the set of Mayor of Kingstown this past January.

In a recent interview on the Smartless podcast, Renner expressed "I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can't just go play make-believe right now. Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing."

Renner also shared that he was afraid of returning to acting. After his near death experience, the actor continued "Because I'm to do, like, fucking fiction? I'm still trying to live in reality, I'm trying to live. So it was a hard line for me to cross."

While still committed to acting, Renner currently doesn’t intend to play characters that aren’t relatable to him.

Renner is set to star in Rian Johnson’s third installment of Knives Out. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is his first film since the snow plow accident.

Checkout the full interview below:

