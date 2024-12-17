Longtime Cast Members Sefa and E.B. Will Bring the Aloha Spirit to Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

The two cast members have been making magic at the resort since the 70s.

In anticipation of Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows’ grand opening, Disney Parks Blog has highlighted a few longtime cast members set to help bring the magic to guests at the new Disney Vacation Club property.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this week, Disney Parks Blog

The pair of Bell Service cast members have been welcoming guests into Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort since the 1970’s, predating the resort’s iconic Dole Whip treat.

Today, the pair were tapped to welcome the first guests into the Polynesian’s new DVC tower, marking a new chapter for the resort and the cast members’ incredible legacy.

Sefa began his journey with Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort back in 1978. His brother was working in entertainment at the resort, prompting him to take a trip from Hawaii. Mesmerized by his time at the Polynesian, Sefa followed in his brother’s footsteps, auditioning to be a dancer at the iconic Walt Disney World

Sefa eventually found his home at Bell services. However, the cast member still makes musical and magical moments for guests and cast members.

Every week, Sefa welcomes new hires to the resort, playing ukulele during orientation classes.

Sefa shared “It comes from the heart. It’s about being kind, going above and beyond, making people feel special. That’s one of the biggest ways we try to represent the culture here: Aloha spirit.”

With the new Island Tower, even more guests and cast members will get to embrace the Aloha spirit.

Sefa also shared another part of what makes the Polynesian so special: his fellow cast member E.B.

Gushing about his longtime friend and coworker, Sefa shared “I tell you, it makes me almost cry when I talk about E.B. He’s a good man. I’ve learned so much from him and I follow his example: we go out of our way and expect nothing in return. I love that man—he’s my brother.”

E.B. began his journey at the Walt Disney World Resort in 1973. While he’s always had a home at Bell Services, E.B. is ready to jump in wherever help is needed.

Describing the first time he saw the Polynesian’s lobby, he reminisced “The lobby was just mesmerizing. I hadn’t seen anything like that other than on television. It made you feel like you really were in Hawaii. It has changed over the years, but it still has that same effect.”

The new tower aims to provide guests with the same feeling. With decor inspired by Polynesian tattoos, the lush foliage of the Pacific Islands, and the rich stories from the amazing people that live there, Island Tower invites guests to experience the magic of the Aloha spirit.

E.B. shared his excitement for the new tower, saying “I use the phrase a lot: The Island Tower addition is giving people not only a vacation of a lifetime, but the opportunity for a lifetime of vacations. That’s what this resort means to me. I do my job so that you’ll want to come back and see us again.”

Both Sefa and E.B. are recipients of the Walt Disney Legacy Award, honoring their commitment to making magic for families and cast members.

Both Sefa and E.B. are recipients of the Walt Disney Legacy Award, honoring their commitment to making magic for families and cast members.

