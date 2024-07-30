Video: Disney Animator Mark Henn Visits Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Celebrate “The Lion King”

The Disney animator and soon-to-be Disney Legend visited the theme park to help celebrate the beloved films 30th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks YouTube channel has just released a video of The Lion King animator Mark Henn visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.
- The video showcases the Disney animator as he experiences all of the amazing offerings inspired by the hit animated movie.
- Including a drawing experience, Festival of the Lion King, merchandise and more, Henn shares his fond memories of working on the film. Henn reflects on the perfect storm of story, characters, and music that made The Lion King so special. Additionally, he shares his experiences of the research phase of the film.
- Mark Henn will be honored as a Disney Legend at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- You can watch the full video below:
