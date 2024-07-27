Video: “Captain America: Brave New World” at Marvel’s SDCC 2024 Hall H Panel

Sam Wilson will make his big screen debut as Captain America early next year. To help celebrate the upcoming release, Marvel invited the cast of the upcoming film to share new information with fans at SDCC 2024.

What’s Happening:

At tonight’s Marvel Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, stars of Captain America: Brave New World shared a new look at the upcoming MCU entry.

shared a new look at the upcoming MCU entry. Rob Delaney welcomed stars Anthony Mackie, Tim Black Nelson, Danny Ramirez and Giancarlo Esposito to the stage.

Esposito confirmed that he will be playing Sidewinder in the film.

After revealing exclusive footage, Harrison Ford, who will make his MCU debut as U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, made a surprise appearance at the fan festival.

The upcoming film follows Sam Wilson who finds himself in an international incident after meeting the U.S. President. He will have to discover the reason behind a nefarious plot before it causes the entire world to see red.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theatres on February 14th, 2025.

Check out our full video of the panel below:

