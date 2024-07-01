Photos: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with Minimal Changes

After a nearly six-month long refurbishment, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has reopened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Let’s take a look at what’s changed, and what hasn’t.
Cutting right to the chase, there are no major changes to the exterior of the attraction or its queue, but everything does look fresh and new.
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has been closed for refurbishment since January 8th this year, and finally officially reopened this morning, following an unannounced soft opening yesterday. The attraction was also closed for a lengthy refurbishment last year, from February through May.
Where the attraction has seen some change is in the ride experience itself, where the lighting of the black light sets has been improved, in addition to a smoother track experience.
