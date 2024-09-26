Hurricane Helene — Disney Wish Adjusts Port Arrival Times for September 27th

For the safety of all guests, Disney Cruise Line has made adjustments to this weekend's Disney Wish sailing.

Hurricane Helene:

Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Wish will arrive in Port Canaveral from its current voyage tomorrow, September 27th, later than the listed itinerary time.

The cruise line asks guests sailing on the Disney Wish’s September 27th commencing voyage to arrive 5 hours later than their selected port arrival time, but no later than 7PM.

They also shared that guests will not be able to access the cruise terminal or the Port Canaveral parking facility until 4 hours after their selected port arrival time.

Hurricane Helene has also caused several closures at the Walt Disney World Resort today including the closure of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, all WDW mini golf courses, and the cancellation of tonight’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

