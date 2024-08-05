“The Unofficial Disney Parks Holidays Cookbook” Set For September Release

Get ready for the holidays with the newest “unofficial” cookbook from Simon and Schuster.

What’s Happening:

  • Another edition of the Unofficial Disney Parks cookbook series is set to be released by Adams Media, an imprint of Simon and Schuster.
  • The Unofficial Disney Parks Holidays Cookbook, by bestselling cookbook author Ashley Craft, will offer a taste of all DIsney holidays.
  • With over 100 recipes inspired by iconic Disney treats, the cookbook is set to be a perfect addition to a Disney fan’s library.
  • The Unofficial Disney Parks Holidays Cookbook debuts on September 3rd.

