“The Unofficial Disney Parks Holidays Cookbook” Set For September Release

Get ready for the holidays with the newest “unofficial” cookbook from Simon and Schuster.
What’s Happening:
- Another edition of the Unofficial Disney Parks cookbook series is set to be released by Adams Media, an imprint of Simon and Schuster.
- The Unofficial Disney Parks Holidays Cookbook, by bestselling cookbook author Ashley Craft, will offer a taste of all DIsney holidays.
- With over 100 recipes inspired by iconic Disney treats, the cookbook is set to be a perfect addition to a Disney fan’s library.
- The Unofficial Disney Parks Holidays Cookbook debuts on September 3rd.
