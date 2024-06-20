Photos: World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at Typhoon Lagoon

This morning, Typhoon Lagoon once again held the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson”.

Hundreds of kids from across Central Florida were invited to learn swimming techniques, along with key water safety to help them have fun and stay safe.

Other safety games and activities were available for some edutainment, along with a Disney Careers pop-up for those interested in joining the company.

As always, a big THANK YOU to the hundreds of lifeguards across the Walt Disney World Resort who ensure everyone’s safety when enjoying the pools and slides across property.

Here’s hoping Stitch learned a thing or two at today’s event as well…

